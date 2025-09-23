Neymar Labels Ballon d’Or Award ‘A Joke’

Neymar has slammed the 2025 Ballon d’Or results, after his compatriot Raphinha finished fifth in the men’s category.

This year’s awards which was held in Paris, on Monday, saw France and Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele crowned the winner.

Posting on social media following the awards ceremony Neymar described Raphinha’s fifth-place finish as “too much of a joke”.

The Barcelona forward was ranked behind Ousmane Dembele (PSG, 1st), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, 2nd), Vitinha (PSG, 3rd) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, 4th).

Raphinha, 28, was impressive for the Catalan giants in the 2024-25 season, scoring 38 goals and providing 23 assists across 66 appearances in all competitions.

His goals contributions helped Barcelona win La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup titles.

Neymar’s comment adds to ongoing debates about the fairness of Ballon d’Or voting, particularly regarding Brazilian players.

Neymar himself finished 9th in 2020, while Vinicius Jr. finished second in 2024 behind Manchester City star midfielder Rodri, despite the Brazilian winger’s superb season with Real Madrid, prompting discussions on perceived biases.

Many Brazilian fans supported Neymar’s critique online. “France Football’s bias against Brazilian players is real,” a fan wrote.

This is not the first time Neymar will question the outcomes of Ballon d’Or results.

Last year, he mocked 2024 winner Rodri after the Spaniard commented on Vinicius’ absence from the ceremony, writing “Now he’s a talker” on social media.



