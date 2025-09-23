Done Deal: Super Eagles Winger Moves To Bulgarian Club Botev Plovdiv

Bulgarian club Botev Plovdiv have announced the signing of winger Samuel Kalu, reports Completesports.com.

Kalu, who joined the Yellow and Blacks on a free transfer penned a long-term contract.

The 28-year-old is Botev Plovdiv’s 17th signing of the summer.

The tricky winger spent last season on loan with Swiss club Lausanne-Sport from Sky Bet Championship outfit, Watford.

Kalu scored three goals in 21 league appearances for Lausanne-Sport.

The Nigeria international started his professional career in Slovakia with AS Trenčín before moving to Belgian Pro League outfit, KAA Gent.

Kalu also spent four years with Ligue 1 side Girondis Bordeaux from where he joined Watford.

He has scored twice in 16 appearances for Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu



