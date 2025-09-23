Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Done Deal: Super Eagles Winger Moves To Bulgarian Club Botev Plovdiv

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Bulgarian club Botev Plovdiv have announced the signing of winger Samuel Kalu, reports Completesports.com.

    Kalu, who joined the Yellow and Blacks on a free transfer penned a long-term contract.

    The 28-year-old is Botev Plovdiv’s 17th signing of the summer.

    The tricky winger spent last season on loan with Swiss club Lausanne-Sport from Sky Bet Championship outfit, Watford.

    Read Also:Done Deal: Falconets Striker Joins Swedish Club Djurgården

    Kalu scored three goals in 21 league appearances for Lausanne-Sport.

    The Nigeria international started his professional career in Slovakia with AS Trenčín before moving to Belgian Pro League outfit, KAA Gent.

    Kalu also spent four years with Ligue 1 side Girondis Bordeaux from where he joined Watford.

    He has scored twice in 16 appearances for Nigeria.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.