Done Deal: Falconets Striker Joins Swedish Club Djurgården

Falconets striker Goodness Osigwe has joined Swedish club Djurgården on a permanent transfer, reports Completesports.com.

Osigwe moved to Djurgården from former Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL, champions, Edo Queens.

The forward was part of Edo Queens’ side that won the NWFL title in 2024.

Thumbs Up For Osigwe

Djurgården’s sports director Jean Balawo expressed delight with her arrival at the club.

“I first caught sight of Goodness during the U-20 World Cup in Colombia, where she provided a crucial assist in the match against Japan – a match that ended 2-1 to Japan,” Balawo told the club’s official website.

Style Of Play

“I am quick and like to take on opponents with my dribbling. I’ve managed to score some goals as well, and I play with confidence, which is important for me on the pitch,” Osigwe declared.

“It’s a privilege to be in the capital’s club.”

By Adeboye Amosu



