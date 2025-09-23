Hull City Boss Provides Injury Update On Ajayi

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic is not certain when Semi Ajayi will make his return from injury, reports Completesports.com.

Ajayi sustained a hamstring injury in training after impressing in Hull City’s opening day draw with Coventry City.

The centre-back has missed Hull City’s last five Sky Bet Championship games.

The former Arsenal player was also not available for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda, and South Africa.

Ahead of their next league game against Watford, Jakirovic declared that the club is taking a careful approach with Ajayi.

“I don’t know – maybe. 70, 80 per cent [chance]. Our doctors are very careful. They don’t want to push anybody. If you’re asking me, they will be ready. I’m fighting all the time with them,” Jakirovic told Yorkshire Post.

Ajayi joined Hull City on a free transfer this summer after six years at West Bromwich Albion.

The Tigers have struggled at the back in the absence of the 31-year-old, conceding 13 goals in their last five league games.

By Adeboye Amosu



