Brighton Celebrate Nnadozie’s 4th Place Finish At 2025 Ballon d’Or Award

Brighton and Hove Albion have congratulated their Nigeria international Chiamaka Nnadozie for finishing fourth in the women’s goalkeeper of the Year category at the 2025 Ballon d’Or award.

Nnadozie was one of the five goalkeepers who made the final shortlist for the award which was won by Hannah Hampton if Englsnd and Chelsea.

In second place was Ann-Katrin Berger of Germany, Gotham and Cata Coll, who play for Spain and Barcelona placed third and in fifth place was Netherlands and Arsenal first choice Daphne van Domselaar.

Reacting to Nnadozie’s feat Brighton wrote on their women’s X handle:”Chiamaka Nnadozie is fourth in the #TrophéeYachine rankings at this year’s #BallonDor! Congratulations on your nomination, Chiamaka!.”

Meanwhile, Super Falcons handler Justine Madugu also placed fourth in the Women’s Coach of the Year award.

The award was won by Sarina Wiegman of Netherlands who led England to win the European Women’s Championship.

Madugu led the Super Falcons to claim a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

By James Agberebi



