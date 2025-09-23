Djene: We Wanted Uche To Stay At Getafe

Getafe defender Djené Dakonam says the club did everything possible to stop Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche from leaving the team.



Recall that the Nigerian international left Getafe this summer to join Premier League club Crystal Palace.



Speaking with Fichajes, Dakonam stated that the club had no choice but to sell Uche in order to register other players under La Liga’s financial rules.

“We loved him very much, we wanted him to stay. But the president decided that the best thing for the club was for Uche to leave, and that’s what happened.



Uche made 41 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga side, scoring on four occasions and contributing seven assists.



