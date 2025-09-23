I'm Adjusting To Life At Panathinaikos --Dessers

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers has disclosed that he’s gradually adjusting to life at Greek club Panathinaikos.



The Nigerian international, who joined the club from Rangers this summer, netted his first league goal for the team against Olympiacos at the weekend.



In a chat with Sportal, the Super Eagles star stated that he is getting back to his best at Panathinaikos.



“Yeah, I’ve been here for just over a week. I arrived late, because I had to fly from South Africa all the way here, after the Nigerian national team game. It’s good that I’m finally here, because I signed the contract and then I was integrated with my national team for ten days. It’s good that I’m finally here, with my teammates and I’m wearing this beautiful jersey.

“Yes, there were several active days, special days, but it was good that I found myself on the field of Volos for the first time and I am able to get going. Yeah, sure, if you look at the situation it is now. I think it was a good summer, Panathinaikos had some difficult games, but ultimately qualified for the Europa League which was a goal.



“Starting the Championship was not easy, but if I can see the quality of the team after just one week I believe that exists. Many times in football it is not easy to go out on the field and only win with quality. No, you probably need a bit more luck or you need to change some things regularly, but I’m sure that with what I’ve seen from the team we’re going to make good games this season.



“It takes a moment, one click and everything will go its way,” the Belgium-born Nigerian concluded.



