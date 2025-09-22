NPFL: Amapakabo Bemoans ‘Tight Situation’ After Abia Warriors’ CAFCC Draw With Djoliba

Amapakabo: “We’ve Put Ourselves In A Bad Situation”

Amapakabo spoke moments after his side were held to a 1-1 draw by the Malians, leaving the Nigerians with a huge task ahead of next weekend’s return leg in Bamako.

“We’ve put ourselves in a very bad situation,” Amapakabo admitted. “So we must go there (Bamako) with the singular objective of getting a result.

“They came here and were able to get a 1-1 draw, which is a good result for them. Now it means that whatever result we must get there, we have to score. A goalless draw is not even good for us.

“So we’ve to go back and plan. It’s not over until it’s really over. This first leg match is gone; we’ve put it behind us now. We still have another 90 minutes to play. Like I said, we’ll have to go back and review what we did right in the first game and what we didn’t do well tactically.

“We’ll keep on working on converting our chances. I think that’s our biggest headache here,” the former junior international said.

Lack Of Big-Stage Experience

Amapakabo, who won the 2015/2016 NPFL title as Head Coach, admitted that most of his players lacked experience at continental level.

“I said prior to this game that it was going to be a clash of two different teams. We’re playing against a side that are serial qualifiers in Africa.

“I’m coming into this competition with experience that only a few of my players have had the opportunity to gain at this level. The occasion is big and I’m glad that most of them were able to cope very well.

“It’s something I will have to go back and work on, and I also believe it’s possible. I’m a very optimistic person; I don’t give up no matter what.

“We’ll look at players that have done well. Jubrin Faiz, a left-back, was wonderful today. This is the first match he’s played since the 2025/2026 season commenced because he was down with injury. Principally, we gifted the ball away far too much.”

“Pressure Is Part Of The Job” – Amapakabo

When asked if the draw had put him under pressure ahead of the crucial return leg, Amapakabo admitted that he is under pressure – but insisted that pressure is part of a coach’s life.

“I live with pressure, that’s the truth. From when I played, if you ask anyone about me on this subject, they will say ‘Imama-rima no tension’. That’s what I live with.

“Coming into the game, there was pressure to win; we needed a win. Now that we didn’t win, there’s pressure again. You get what I’m saying? And the supporters, the government – who are the sponsors of the team – they all have their opinions and expectations. They want results for their investment.

“I wonder which coach has a job without pressure. Maybe the only coach not under pressure is the one who doesn’t have a contract.”

Amapakabo: “We Were Not Clinical Enough”

Reflecting on the match, Amapakabo said his boys failed to make their possession count and were not sharp enough in the final third.

“I think we drew the game ourselves. Possession without purpose doesn’t result in anything positive. At a point, my players started flighting the ball – kick-and-follow – far too much.

“And they weren’t winning the second balls. That became a problem. But credit to the Malian team, they were purposeful in their play. They knew what they wanted to do, they kept the ball, and we weren’t returning in good numbers. We got punished for it. That’s football for you.

“We’ll go back, review the game, and look at the things we need to do better in the next match.”

By Sab Osuji