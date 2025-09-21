CAFCC: Kwara United Fall To Asante Kotoko, Abia Warriors Draw With Djoliba

Kwara United lost 4-3 to Ghana’s Asante Kotoko in a thrilling CAF Confederation Cup first-leg preliminary round encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts started the game brightly, and took the lead through Emmanuel Antwi in the 20th minute.

Johnmark Aule restored parity for the visitors 15 minutes later.

Kotoko regained the lead three minutes before the break, with Albert Amoah volleying home after he was teed up by Patrick Asiedu.

Kwara United responded instantly, Aule netting his second of the game late in the first half.

Joseph Ablorh nodded home Amidu Acquah’s cross to restore Kotoko’s lead just after the break.

The Porcupine Warriors were awarded a penalty after Walid Fuseini was fouled inside the box.

Amoah converted from the spot to give them a two-goal lead for the first time in the game.

Kwara United clawed one back in the 88th minute through Shola Abdulraheem.

The reverse fixture will hold at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Sunday, 28 September.

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition, Abia Warriors were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Djoliba of Mali.

Emeka Obioma gave Abia Warriors the lead in the 20th minute after he was set by a lovely Jibrin Faiz’s cross.

The visitors equalised three minutes from time through Kardel Kenan Armel.

The second leg will hold at the Mamadou Konate Stadium in Bamako on Sunday, 28 September.



