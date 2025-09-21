Arteta Sets New Record Against Guardiola In Arsenal’s Draw With City

Mikel Arteta set a new record against Pep Guardiola after Arsenal held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates in Sunday’s Premier League.

City looked to be cruising to victory after Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the ninth minute off a counter attack.

But substitute Gabriel Martinelli equalised in the 93rd minute to earn Arsenal a share of the spoils.

Following the draw, Arteta is now the only manager to go five games unbeaten against Guardiola in league competition.

In the last five League meetings between Arsenal and City, Arteta has recorded two wins and three draws against his mentor.

The Gunners are now second on 10 points, and are five points behind Premeier League champions Liverpool in the league table.

The North London club will be in action in the League Cup on Wednesday against Port Vale.

Then next Sunday they will be guests to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park in their next league fixture.



