League Cup: Iheanacho Bags Assist In Celtic’s 4-0 Quarter-final Win vs Partick Thistle

Kelechi Iheanacho had an assist as Celtic thrashed Partick Thistle 4-0 away to cruise into the Scottish League Cup on Sunday.

Iheanacho went into the Cup tie on the back of netting a stoppage penalty, as Celtic pipped Kilmarnock 2-1 away in the league last weekend.

The Super Eagles star provided the assist for Celtic’s third goal on 46 minutes by Sebastian Tounekti.

Breaking on the counter-attack, Reo Hatate played a superb ball into the opposition half for Tounekti to chase.

Rather than immediately finding Iheanacho, the Tunisian winger drove forward, cut inside and exchanged a delightful one-two with the Nigerian before calmly slotting the ball past the Partick Thistle goalkeeper for his first goal in the green and white Hoops.

Hyun-Jun Yang had opened the scoring in the 26th minute while Liam Scales made it 2-0 on 28 minutes.

Substitute Luke McCowan then rounded off the scoring with his first Celtic goal since the opening day of the season when he made it 4-0 with 11 minutes left.

Meanwhile, Celtic will face Rangers in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

The other semi-final is between Motherwell and St Mirren.

The last four clashes will be played at Hampden on the weekend of 1/2 November, 2025.

By James Agberebi



