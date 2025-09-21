NPFL: Enyimba Overcome Insurance In Five-Goal Thriller, Nasarawa United Win Away

Enyimba maintained top spot on the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, table after rallying to beat Bendel Insurance 3-2 in Aba on Sunday.

Stanley Eguma’s side have now recorded 11 points from five matches.

Insurance stunned the home fans after only three minutes when Chinedu Nwosu put them ahead.

However, the hosts fought back with an equalizer by Abiodun Joseph on 18 minutes, only for Insurance to again regain the lead on the hour courtesy of Wisdom Udom.

Enyimba fought back again when Kalu Nweke converted a penalty in the 66th minute, before Chidera Michael got the winning goal.

At the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan Shooting Stars recorded their first win of the season, edging past Kun Khalifat 2-1.

Gali Falke , and Sodiq Ibrahim scored for Shooting Stars, while Henry Ezeonye was on target for Kun Khalifat.

Nasarawa United posted a 2-1 win at Bayelsa United.

The hosts scored the curtain raiser through Mustapha Jawad nine minutes before the break.

Nasarawa United netted through Ekeson Okorie and Collins Onovuke.

In Maiduguri, El-kanemi Warriors defeated Warri Wolves 1-0.

Muktar Ismail scored the decisive goal on 19 minutes.

FULL RESULTS

3SC 2-1 Kun Khalifat

Enyimba 3-2 Bendel Insurance

Tornadoes 4-2 Ikorodu City

El-Kanemi 1-0 Wolves

Bayelsa Utd 1-2 Nasarawa Utd



