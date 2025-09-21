NPFL: Eguma Seeks ‘Healing Victory’ In Enyimba vs Bendel Insurance

Stanley Eguma, Head Coach of Enyimba, has outlined the importance of victory for the People’s Elephant in Sunday’s NPFL Matchday 5 clash against Bendel Insurance FC, Completesports.com reports.

Eguma told Completesports.com that annexing maximum points against the Benin Arsenal will cushion the pains and emotional “torture” he is currently going through following the death of his mother on Wednesday, 17 September 2025.

Personal Loss For The Enyimba Boss

“I’m in Port Harcourt as we speak now. I lost my mother, late Mrs Ruth Eguma, who died on Wednesday, 17 September 2025,” the former Dolphins FC (now Rivers United) coach said in an emotion-laden tone.

“She had been sick for a while and passed away at over 90 years, or thereabouts. I’ll be back to work on Sunday in Aba when we take on Bendel Insurance in a Matchday 5 fixture.”

Why Victory Holds Special Meaning

‘Capelo’, as Eguma is fondly called, stressed that victory in Sunday’s game is “specially” important to him.

“This is a mother like no other. She always stood strongly by me with her motherly love and prayers, which have sustained me despite all our travels.

“So, I would want us (Enyimba) to win so I can dedicate the victory to her memory. No, no date has been fixed for the burial. But she was something truly ‘special’ to me, and I believe she will be there, spiritually, for us tomorrow when we file out against Bendel Insurance,” Eguma added.

By Sab Osuji



