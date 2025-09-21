CAF Champions League: Ogunmodede Upbeat Remo Stars Will Secure Group Stage Spot

Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede is optimistic his side will secure a berth in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions failed to make it to the money spinning group stage of Africa’s elite football club competition in their previous two attempts.

The Sky Blue Stars will begin their campaign in this season’s edition of the competition with a home clash against US Zilimadjou of Comoros.

The preliminary round first leg will hold at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Sunday (today).

Both teams will clash in the reverse fixture on at the same venue on Friday.

Ogunmodede declared that his team is battle ready for the task ahead.

“I use to tell people that my name is pressure, Daniel Ogunmodede pressure. I know there is pressure to progress but we will fight hard.” Ogunmodede stated in a pre-match interview.

The winner will face South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the second round.

By Adeboye Amosu



