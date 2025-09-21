Serie A: Dele-Bashiru Subbed Off As Roma Pip Lazio

Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was in action as Lazio lost 1-0 to Roma in Sunday’s Serie A early kickoff.



The Nigerian international, who was making his fourth appearance for Lazio this ongoing season, is yet to find the back of the net.

It was a rough start for Lazio, as Fisayo Dele-Bashiru limped off after just 14 minutes with a suspected strain to the right thigh, making way for Reda Belahyane.



Roma took the lead with their first real scoring opportunity of the match in the 38th minute thanks to Lorenzo Pellegrini’s clinical finish to seal the maximum points.



The win fired Roma into the Serie A top four, as Lazio had two players sent off in a fiery derby.



