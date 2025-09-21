Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Serie A: Dele-Bashiru Subbed Off As Roma Pip Lazio

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Serie A: Dele-Bashiru Subbed Off As Roma Pip Lazio
    Dele-Bashiru

    Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was in action as Lazio lost 1-0 to Roma in Sunday’s Serie A early kickoff.

    The Nigerian international, who was making his fourth appearance for Lazio this ongoing season, is yet to find the back of the net.

    Read Also:Orban Wins Man Of The Match Award Vs Juventus

    It was a rough start for Lazio, as Fisayo Dele-Bashiru limped off after just 14 minutes with a suspected strain to the right thigh, making way for Reda Belahyane.

    Roma took the lead with their first real scoring opportunity of the match in the 38th minute thanks to Lorenzo Pellegrini’s clinical finish to seal the maximum points.

    The win fired Roma into the Serie A top four, as Lazio had two players sent off in a fiery derby.


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.