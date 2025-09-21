Close Menu
    Serie A: Lookman In Action As Atalanta Overcome Torino

    Ademola Lookman

    Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman made his first Serie A appearance in the 2025/2026 season as Atalanta thrashed Torino 3-0 on Sunday.

    The Nigerian international made his Atalanta comeback for the final minutes, coming off the bench after his failed attempt to force through a summer exit to Inter.

    He came on for Kamaldeen Sulemana in the 87th minute.

    Read Also:WSL: Nnadozie Stars In Brighton’s Win Over West Ham

    The breakthrough came on the half-hour mark when Kristović fired in his first goal in Nerazzurro, finalizing a brilliant break down the right by Samardžić.

    Four minutes later, Kamaldeen doubled the lead, capitalizing on a setup from Zappacosta after a neat one-two between Bellanova and Samardžić.

    Keeping their foot on the gas, Atalanta made it three as De Roon’s perfectly weighted through ball found Kamaldeen, who turned provider, teeing up Kristović, who completed his brace in the 38th.


    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

