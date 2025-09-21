Serie A: Lookman In Action As Atalanta Overcome Torino

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman made his first Serie A appearance in the 2025/2026 season as Atalanta thrashed Torino 3-0 on Sunday.



The Nigerian international made his Atalanta comeback for the final minutes, coming off the bench after his failed attempt to force through a summer exit to Inter.



He came on for Kamaldeen Sulemana in the 87th minute.

The breakthrough came on the half-hour mark when Kristović fired in his first goal in Nerazzurro, finalizing a brilliant break down the right by Samardžić.



Four minutes later, Kamaldeen doubled the lead, capitalizing on a setup from Zappacosta after a neat one-two between Bellanova and Samardžić.



Keeping their foot on the gas, Atalanta made it three as De Roon’s perfectly weighted through ball found Kamaldeen, who turned provider, teeing up Kristović, who completed his brace in the 38th.



