CAF Champions League: Remo Stars Thrash US Zilimadjou In Abeokuta

Remo Stars started their 2025/26 CAF Champions League campaign with a 4-0 victory over US Zilimadjou of Comoros in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side scored the curtain raiser through Leonard Ngenge in the 12th minute.

The centre-back stabbed home from inside the box after the visitors failed to clear the lines.

Read Also:CAF Champions League: Ogunmodede Upbeat Remo Stars Will Secure Group Stage Spot

Ebuka Anthony doubled Remo Stars’ advantage late in the first half.

Malian striker Adama Goita headed home the Sky Blue Stars third of the game in the 67th minute after a deft cross by Ibrahim Abubakar.

Substitute Samson Olasupo scored the fourth 10 minutes from time.

The second leg will hold at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Friday.

By Adeboye Amosu



