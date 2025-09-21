Bundesliga: Tella Missing As Bayer Leverkusen Hold Borussia Mönchengladbach

Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella was missing in action as Bayer Leverkusen played out a 1-1 draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach in Sunday’s Bundesliga game.



Recall that the Nigerian international suffered a knock to his knee in the Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt.



However, the host scored the opening goal in the 70th minute as Malick Tillman scored from Poku’s delivery.

Borussia Mönchengladbach leveled parity in the 92nd minute through Haris Tabaković’s header to silence the home supporters.



All efforts from both teams to find the winner proved abortive.



The draw means Leverkusen sit 12th on the league table with five points, while Mönchengladbach sit 17th on two points.



