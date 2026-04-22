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    Hellas Verona Turn Down Permanent Deal For Orban

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Gift Orban is set to return to Hoffenheim at the end of the season following the conclusion of his loan spell with Serie A side Hellas Verona.

    The Nigeria international joined Hellas Verona on loan last summer.

    The contract included a purchase option agreed upon by both parties.

    Orban has scored seven goals, and registered two assists in 28 league appearances for the Yellow and Blues.

    Read Also:Orban Issues Apology After Violent Altercation With Fan

    The 23-year-old, however, has not found the net for Verona in almost three months.

    According to German publication BILD, the modest club have opted against signing the striker on a permanent deal.

    Orban is under contract with Hoffenheim until 2029.

    He joined Hoffenheim in January 2025 for €9m from French club Olympic Lyon.


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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