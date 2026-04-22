Hellas Verona Turn Down Permanent Deal For Orban

Gift Orban is set to return to Hoffenheim at the end of the season following the conclusion of his loan spell with Serie A side Hellas Verona.
The Nigeria international joined Hellas Verona on loan last summer.
The contract included a purchase option agreed upon by both parties.
Orban has scored seven goals, and registered two assists in 28 league appearances for the Yellow and Blues.
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The 23-year-old, however, has not found the net for Verona in almost three months.
According to German publication BILD, the modest club have opted against signing the striker on a permanent deal.
Orban is under contract with Hoffenheim until 2029.
He joined Hoffenheim in January 2025 for €9m from French club Olympic Lyon.