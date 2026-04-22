Napoli Right To Reject PSG Bid For Osimhen — Meloso

Former Napoli sporting director Mauro Meloso has said owner Aurelio De Laurentiis was right not to sell Victor Osimhen to Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain were eager to secure the signing of Victor Osimhen during the summer of 2023.

The Nigeria international played a pivotal role in Napoli’s Scudetto success in the 2022/23 season.

PSG also held talks with Osimhen’s representatives over a possible move to the French capital.

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Napoli, however, turned down the Ligue 1 side’s approach, and the striker remained in Naples for another season before eventually joining Galatasaray.

“Should Osimhen and Kvara have been sold together to PSG immediately after their third Scudetto? At that point, De Laurentiis didn’t want to weaken Napoli,” Meloso told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“On hindsight, it is easy to say he should have sold them.

“It would have sent a terrible signal to the club after winning the Scudetto and losing Spalletti (coach) and Guintoli (sporting director).

“He refused for the good of Napoli, but there are some things that go well and others that don’t.”



By Adeboye Amosu



