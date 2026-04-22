Real Madrid Ready To Battle Barcelona For Super Eagles Star

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to battle for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen in a potential summer 2026 transfer war.



Recall that both La Liga giants have expressed interest in signing the Nigerian striker, who has been in impressive form for Galatasaray.



His performances this season, 19 goals and 7 assists across 29 matches in the Süper Lig and Champions League, have further underlined his credentials as one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards.



However, according to Fotomaç, Los Blancos are aiming for a number nine to unlock Kylian Mbappé’s full potential by moving him to the left wing, and the Nigerian international has been identified as a perfect fit for the role. But then, Galatasaray are understood to be demanding at least €100 million for their star striker.

Read Also:Napoli Right To Reject PSG Bid For Osimhen — Meloso



Real Madrid is currently exploring ways to finance the deal without compromising their financial stability. The club expects significant revenue from player departures at the end of the season, which could provide the necessary flexibility to meet Galatasaray’s high valuation.



On the other hand, Barcelona are looking for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is likely to leave at season’s end, and Ferran Torres has also failed to convince as a consistent focal point in attack.



Osimhen has emerged as a major target for Barcelona, often cited as the alternative if a move for Julián Álvarez fails.



While Barcelona hold a strong interest, competition from Real Madrid and financial constraints could make the deal difficult.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet FC Barcelona 1.28 1xbet X Draw 7.05 1xbet RC Celta de Vigo 10.8 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights FC Barcelona -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against FC Barcelona, Celta Vigo has lost by at least 1 goals. Celta Vigo over 0.5 goals Celta Vigo scored more than 0.5 goals in the LaLiga EA Sports in 12 of the last 15 matches. Celta Vigo over 1.5 goals Celta Vigo scored more than 1.5 goals against FC Barcelona in 3 of their last 5 meetings.



