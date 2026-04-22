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    I May Compete In French Open –Venus

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    US tennis veteran Venus Williams has disclosed that she may compete in the French Open for the first time since 2021.

    The 4-time Olympic gold medalist made this known after losing to Kaitlin Quevedo 6-2, 6-4 in the first round at the Madrid Open.

    Despite a 10th consecutive loss, she expressed enjoyment playing on clay and a desire to continue, though she will skip the Italian Open due to scheduling.

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    “Yeah, I mean, to get my feet dirty, this was a great start,” Williams said after the match. “We would love to keep it going on the clay.”

    “All these things take adjustments. I haven’t really played on clay in years, but I enjoy it. It’s fun.”

    Her major accomplishments include 7 Grand Slam singles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles (all with Serena Williams).

    She is a former World No. 1, reaching the top ranking on February 25, 2002.


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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