I May Compete In French Open –Venus

US tennis veteran Venus Williams has disclosed that she may compete in the French Open for the first time since 2021.



The 4-time Olympic gold medalist made this known after losing to Kaitlin Quevedo 6-2, 6-4 in the first round at the Madrid Open.



Despite a 10th consecutive loss, she expressed enjoyment playing on clay and a desire to continue, though she will skip the Italian Open due to scheduling.

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“Yeah, I mean, to get my feet dirty, this was a great start,” Williams said after the match. “We would love to keep it going on the clay.”



“All these things take adjustments. I haven’t really played on clay in years, but I enjoy it. It’s fun.”



Her major accomplishments include 7 Grand Slam singles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles (all with Serena Williams).



She is a former World No. 1, reaching the top ranking on February 25, 2002.



