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    NPFL Fines Kano Pillars N15m For Misconduct

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    NPFL – Nigeria Premier Football League
    Emeka Ifejiagwa

    Kano Pillars have been fined N15m by the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, for misconduct, Completesports.com.

    The Sai Masu Gida were charged by the NPFL for falling to provide adequate, and effective security in their matchday 35 encounter against Rivers United.

    Kano Pillars further breached league rules following the encroachment of their supporters into the pitch.

    Read Also:NPFL: Bayelsa United Won’t Be Relegated — Chairman Nwankwe Insists

    Supporters of the club also engaged in gross misconduct against match officials, a conduct that undermined the integrity of the league.

    Kano Pillars will also play their next three home matches behind closed doors, the only one remaining this season, and the other two at the start of next season.

    They have within 48 hours of the date of notice to appeal these sanctions.


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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