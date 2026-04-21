NPFL Fines Kano Pillars N15m For Misconduct

Kano Pillars have been fined N15m by the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, for misconduct, Completesports.com.

The Sai Masu Gida were charged by the NPFL for falling to provide adequate, and effective security in their matchday 35 encounter against Rivers United.

Kano Pillars further breached league rules following the encroachment of their supporters into the pitch.

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Supporters of the club also engaged in gross misconduct against match officials, a conduct that undermined the integrity of the league.

Kano Pillars will also play their next three home matches behind closed doors, the only one remaining this season, and the other two at the start of next season.

They have within 48 hours of the date of notice to appeal these sanctions.



