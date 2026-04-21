I’m Confident Any Investigation Will Clear My Name –Okolie Speaks On Alleged Failed Drugs Test

British boxer Lawrence Okolie has expressed confidence that his name will be cleared after it was alleged that he failed an anti-doping test ahead of his scheduled fight against Tony Yoka this weekend.



Tuesday’s press conference scheduled to take place in Paris to promote the bout was cancelled at the last minute following the result of the test.



Queensberry Promotions said on X on Tuesday morning, “Last night, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association [VADA] informed Queensberry that Lawrence Okolie returned an adverse finding following an anti-doping test conducted ahead of the show in Paris this Saturday.



The promoter has cancelled the event that was due to take place at the Adidas Arena in the French capital.

Read Also:Super Falcons Climb To 36th Spot In Latest FIFA Ranking



Okolie via his official Instagram handle, has pledged to clear his name.



“Before anyone starts imagining the worst, following my bicep injury last year, I sustained an elbow injury on the same arm during this camp,” he posted on Instagram.



“I had a treatment on it and now we are here. I truly hope sense prevails.



“I will of course be fully cooperating with all relevant authorities and I’m confident any investigation will clear my name.



“I won’t be making any further comment at this time.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Paris Saint-Germain 1.207 1xbet X Draw 8.15 1xbet FC Nantes 15.5 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights FC Nantes under 1.5 goals FC Nantes scored less than 1.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches. FC Nantes under 2.5 goals FC Nantes scored less than 2.5 goals in the Ligue 1 McDonald’s in all of the last 15 matches. Paris Saint-Germain over 2.5 goals In their last 3 of 5 home meetings against FC Nantes, Paris Saint-Germain scored more than 2.5 goals.



