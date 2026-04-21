Man City Key Player Ruled Out Of Burnley Clash

Pep Guardiola has eased Manchester City’s fears that Rodri could be ruled out for the remainder of the Premier League season, but the Spain midfielder is set to miss Wednesday’s trip to Burnley.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner was instrumental to City’s critical 2-1 win over title rivals Arsenal on Sunday before being forced off late on with a groin problem.

Rodri, 29, is unlikely to feature as City aim to go top of the table for the first time this year at Turf Moor.

But City then have 12 days until their next league game at Everton as they face Southampton in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final.

“I think for tomorrow he will not be ready,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday. “We’ll see for next games, the semi-final against Southampton or against Everton.”

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Rodri’s return to form after an injury-disrupted 18 months has played a major role in City’s surge back into the title race as he has formed a dominant midfield partnership alongside Bernardo Silva.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Burnley FC 19 1xbet X Draw 9.6 1xbet Manchester City 1.164 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City -2.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Burnley, Manchester City has won by at least 3 goals. Manchester City -1.5 In all of the last 5 meetings against Burnley, Manchester City has won by at least 2 goals. Halftime draw Manchester City has drawn at halftime in 6 of their last 10 away matches.

“Both are experienced, they have a huge special personality,” added Guardiola.

“They are not young guys anymore, experienced guys, but played a lot of this type of games and know how it must be played. They were exceptional.”

Even if City win to condemn Burnley to relegation, they will still only be level on points with Arsenal with five games to go.

Momentum is with Guardiola’s men, but he is wary of a tougher run-in for his side which includes visits to Everton and Bournemouth, who are both in the running to qualify for Europe next season.

“Both teams know we cannot lose or drop points,” said Guardiola, who is aiming to win a seventh league title in nine seasons.

“It will be difficult to recover and our calendar is so demanding. The opponents are really tough.”



