Ex-Chelsea Winger: Tottenham Favourite To Go Down

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has warned that Tottenham Hotspur faced a genuine threat of relegation from the Premier League.



Recall that Tottenham are without a top-flight victory in 2026 and have managed only two since the 26th of October, as all signs point to them dropping to the Championship.



In a chat with Mega Casino, Nevin described Spurs as perilously close to Championship football, noting a lack of real chances in games and an alarming decline.



“It’s quite some time now, three or four weeks, I’ve thought that Spurs are going. And I’ll tell you why. I mean, look at the numbers in the last 10 games, just anyone, just go and do the numbers, it’s horrendous.

Read Also:Super Falcons Climb To 36th Spot In Latest FIFA Ranking



“I think it might be four for the last 33 points available for Spurs. Have a look at what West Ham are doing. Have a look at what Forest are doing. Have a look at what Leeds United are doing. They’re all doing a hell of a lot better than that. And on top of that, they’ve all got that kind of steel and fire and fight in them.



“But there’s a desperation (from relegation rivals) you need. There’s a fight, do anything, there’s gouging, scratching, you name it. Certainly run every inch. It’s not been there to the level you’ve needed it when you’re down there fighting.



“That’s why Spurs are favourites to go down. Even though I’ve seen a bit of that fight at the weekend. I finally saw it at the weekend, but it might be too late. I think it’s a toss-up between West Ham and Spurs and I think Spurs are most likely.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Wolverhampton Wanderers 4.315 1xbet X Draw 4.4 1xbet Tottenham Hotspur 1.797 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Wolverhampton win Tottenham Hotspur has lost 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Wolverhampton. Under 3.5 goals 9 of the last 15 Wolverhampton's matches ended with less than 3.5 goals. Tottenham Hotspur under 2.5 goals Tottenham Hotspur scored less than 2.5 goals in all of the last 10 away matches.



