Chelsea’s UCL Qualification Hopes Suffer Another Setback After 3-0 Loss At Brighton

Chelsea fans turned on manager Liam Rosenior as the club’s slim hopes of Champions League qualification suffered another setback, following a 3-0 thrashing away to fellow European hopefuls Brighton, RTE reports.

Albion piled pressure on Blues boss Rosenior by leapfrogging their opponents into sixth place in the Premier League table, thanks to goals from Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood and substitute Danny Welbeck.

Rosenior was the subject of X-rated chants from travelling supporters in the second half at the Amex Stadium before his side’s alarming losing run – and goal drought – stretched to five top-flight games.

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With attacking trio Cole Palmer, Estevao and Joao Pedro sidelined through injury, Chelsea failed to register an attempt on target during an insipid display and remain seven points adrift of fifth-placed Liverpool, having now played a game more.

In contrast to Chelsea’s ongoing slump, in-form Brighton have taken 19 points from the last 24 available in their quest for continental qualification thanks to a statement victory.

Home fans gleefully rubbed salt into the wounds of the visitors by chanting in favour of Rosenior, who ended his playing days and began his coaching career with the Seagulls.



