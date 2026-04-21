La Liga: Sadiq Ends Goal Drought As Valencia Hold Mallorca To Away Draw

Nigeria international Umar Sadiq ended his goal drought, as his strike helped Valencia hold Mallorca to a 1-1 draw in Tuesday’s La Liga tie.

Prior to the trip to Mallorca, Sadiq had failed to score in his last seven matches for Valencia.

The 29-year-old now has two goals, two assists in 14 games for Valencia in the Spanish topflight this season.

Valencia went into the contest having suffered defeats in their last two matches.

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It seemed they were about to suffer another defeat after Samu Costa put Mallorca ahead in the 49th minute.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Deportivo Alaves 2.349 1xbet X Draw 3.13 1xbet RCD Mallorca 3.7 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Alaves win Mallorca has lost 6 of their last 10 away matches. Alaves -0.5 In 7 of the last 10 LaLiga EA Sports away matches, Mallorca has lost by at least 1 goals. Mallorca under 2.5 goals Mallorca scored less than 2.5 goals in 12 of the last 15 matches.

But in the 67th minute Sadiq equalised for his side, as he headed into an empty net from close range.

With the draw, Valencia are in 13th place on 36 points after 32 matches in the league standing.



By James Agberebi



