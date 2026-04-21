NPFL: Bayelsa United Won’t Be Relegated — Chairman Nwankwe Insists

Bayelsa United will not be relegated to the second-tier league, the Nigeria National League (NNL), Tarilaye Nwankwe, Chairman of the club’s Management Committee, has exclusively told Completesports.com.

Bayelsa United Chairman Backs Survival Chances

The ‘Restoration Boys’ are 19th in the standings with 40 points, with only three rounds of matches remaining in the 2025/2026 NPFL season.

Also Read: NPFL: Bayelsa United Pay Price For Wastefulness In Loss to Abia Warriors — Okara

The coach Meremu Okara’s team will welcome leaders, Rangers International, in this weekend’s Matchday 36 fixture at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, on Sunday.

Bayelsa United Face Tough Run-In Fixtures

The 2009 NPFL champions will then travel to Remo Stars for a Matchday 37 clash before concluding the season with a potentially decisive encounter against Kwara United in Yenagoa.

Relegation Battle Intensifies At Bottom Of NPFL Table

On Tuesday, the club Chaairman, Nwankwe, expressed confidence, ruling out relegation for his side when he boldly told Completesports.com that the team will not go down.

“Bayelsa United won’t go on relegation,” Nwankwe declared in a statement laced with confidence and assurance.

Also Read: NPFL 2025/2026: Okara Targets Top-Nine Finish With Bayelsa United

“We won’t go down, that’s what I want to say. We have three games remaining and, without predicting how the matches will go, what I want to assure you is that we won’t be relegated.”

Bayelsa, Kun Khalifat and Wikki Tourists occupy the bottom three positions with 40 points each, while Warri Wolves and El-Kanemi Warriors are on 43 points apiece as the season approaches its climax.

By Sab Osuji



