NPFL: Bayelsa United Pay Price For Wastefulness In Loss to Abia Warriors — Okara

Bayelsa United technical adviser Meremu Okara has said his side paid the price for their poor marksmanship in the defeat to Abia Warriors, Completesports.com.

The Yenagoa club lost 1-0 to Imama Amapakabo’s side in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 33 encounter on Monday.

Former NPFL top scorer Chukwuemeka Obioma netted the decisive goal in the second half.

Okara Expresses Disappointment

Okara also blamed his defenders for their carelessness which led to Abia Warriors’ goal.

“The game of football is all about creating and converting chances. We didn’t take our chances in the game, and it cost us,” Okara stated in a post-match interview.

“Abia Warriors scored their goal due to the carelessness of our defenders, we created about three chances which we didn’t take.”

Bayelsa United remain in 16th position on the table following the defeat.

The Prosperity Boys will host Wikki Tourists in their next game this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



