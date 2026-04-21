Osimhen Back For Galatasaray Turkish Cup Tie Vs Gençlerbirliği

Victor Osimhen is expected to make his highly anticipated return to action for Galatasaray in a Turkish Cup quarter-final tie against Gençlerbirliği at the RAMS Park on Wednesday.

Osimhen has missed Galatasaray’s last four games due an arm injury.

The Nigeria international was named in the matchday squad for last Saturday’s league clash against Gençlerbirliği but did not make an appearance.

Osimhen however participated in the entire training session with his teammates on Monday.

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The 27-year-old, according to Turkish authoritative newspaper, Sabah will play some minutes against the Red and Black.

Osimhen could play 15-20 minutes to help build his fitness ahead of Sunday’s intercontinental derby against fierce city rivals Fenerbahçe.

Galatasaray, who are the reigning champions of the Turkish Cup, are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in the competition, scoring 24 goals while conceding only eight.

If the Yellow and Reds eliminate Gençlerbirliği in the quarter-finals, they will host the winner of the Samsunspor – Trabzonspor match in the semi-final next month.

By Adeboye Amosu





