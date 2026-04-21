AFCON Winner Backs Iheanacho For Super Eagles Return

Former Nigeria international Mutiu Adepoju has back Celtic striker Kelechi Iheanacho for a potential return to the Super Eagles following his recent performances.

Iheanacho has struggled with injuries throughout the season, particularly ongoing hamstring issues that have restricted his game time since joining in the summer.

Despite limited opportunities, the 29-year-old has recorded six goals and one assist in 18 appearances for the Hoops.

He delivered a standout display in the Scottish Cup semi-final against St Mirren, scoring twice in extra time to help underline his quality in front of goal.

AFCON 1994 title winner with the Super Eagles, Adepoju, has since called for the forward to be brought back into the national team setup, citing his current form for the Hoops as deserving of recognition.

Also Read: Scottish Cup: Celtic Coach Raves About Super- Sub Iheanacho

According to Celtic Star, speaking via Footy Africa, Adepoju said: “Kelechi has always been a very good player and a good scorer who has done very well over the years. Unfortunately, these past few years he has not been finding it easy and all that.

“I’m happy that he is coming back and he is doing very well in Celtic. I just believe he will be able to sustain that and continue.

“Experience matters, and if he is doing very well and I believe if the handlers of the national team see and find him worthy, then he can still come back. I believe he has that ability to come back to the team.”



