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    Scottish Cup: Celtic Coach Raves About Super- Sub Iheanacho

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Celtic manager Martin O’Neil has heaped plaudits on Kelechi Iheanacho after the striker inspired the club to a Scottish Cup semi-final victory over St Mirren on Sunday,reports Completesports.com.

    Substitute Iheanacho scored twice in extra-time to help Celtic record a 6-2 win over the Buddies.

    The first was a near post header from a James Forrest cross, and then he produced a stunning left-foot finish from inside the area.

    O’Neil Talks Up Iheanacho

    O’Neil acknowledged the Nigeria international’s influence on the game.

    Read Also:Iheanacho: Celtic Worked Hard For Scottish Cup Win Over St Mirren

    “It was a tough afternoon, but there were some great goals, Kelechi Iheanacho coming on and doing brilliantly,” O’Neill was quoted by Celtic TV.

    “Everyone in the dressing-room knows that he has been a really good player.

    “He’s had a few injuries and he’s been trying to get that fitness, but a properly fit Iheanacho is definitely a handful as he’s proved today.”

    The 29-year-old has now scored six goals across all competitions for the Hoops this season.

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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