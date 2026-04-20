Scottish Cup: Celtic Coach Raves About Super- Sub Iheanacho

Celtic manager Martin O’Neil has heaped plaudits on Kelechi Iheanacho after the striker inspired the club to a Scottish Cup semi-final victory over St Mirren on Sunday,reports Completesports.com.

Substitute Iheanacho scored twice in extra-time to help Celtic record a 6-2 win over the Buddies.

The first was a near post header from a James Forrest cross, and then he produced a stunning left-foot finish from inside the area.

O’Neil Talks Up Iheanacho

O’Neil acknowledged the Nigeria international’s influence on the game.

Read Also:Iheanacho: Celtic Worked Hard For Scottish Cup Win Over St Mirren

“It was a tough afternoon, but there were some great goals, Kelechi Iheanacho coming on and doing brilliantly,” O’Neill was quoted by Celtic TV.

“Everyone in the dressing-room knows that he has been a really good player.

“He’s had a few injuries and he’s been trying to get that fitness, but a properly fit Iheanacho is definitely a handful as he’s proved today.”

The 29-year-old has now scored six goals across all competitions for the Hoops this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



