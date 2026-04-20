Why Oklahoma City Thunder Will Win 2026 NBA Playoffs –Oshoala

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala believes the Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) will win the 2026 NBA Playoffs and achieve back-to-back championships.



Recall that the Oklahoma City Thunder began their title defense with a 119-84 rout of the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series on Sunday.



Reacting to the victory, Oshoala shared her prediction via her social media handle, noting that the Thunder have an uncomplicated path to the Conference Finals.

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While favouring OKC, she acknowledged that the San Antonio Spurs could pose a “legitimate threat” to their dominance, suggesting the title might go to them if they make it through, especially if the Nuggets struggle.



​”The Championship is definitely going to the West again. OKC might go back-to-back if the Spurs don’t make it,” Oshoala stated.



“OKC will surely have an easy run until the Conference Finals.



