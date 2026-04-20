Iheanacho: Celtic Worked Hard For Scottish Cup Win Over St Mirren

Kelechi Iheanacho was delighted with his goals, and outcome of Celtic’s Scottish Cup encounter against St Mirren.

Iheanacho came on with seven minutes remaining in the semi-final encounter.

The Nigeria international made massive impact in extra-time, scoring twice to help the Hoops book their place in next month’s final against Dunfermline Athletic.

The first was a near post header from a James Forrest cross and then he produced a stunning left-foot finish from inside the area.

Read Also:Iheanacho Nets Brace As Celtic Reach Scottish Cup Final

Iheanacho Happy With Win

“I can’t really describe how I feel at the moment,” Iheanacho told Celtic TV . “I’m really happy

“Obviously, there was a little bit of panic in the second half when they got the goals.

‘We were lucky enough to get to extra-time and we blew them away after that.’

“We’re really happy as a team, we really worked hard in extra-time to get the goals.

“In extra-time, we just had to get after them, press them and get the goals, that was the plan.”

Ready For Final

Celtic will now shift attention to their fight for the league title, before the final on Saturday, 23 May.

Iheanacho says that when the Scottish Cup Final rolls around, the Celts will be ready for it.

He added: “Cup finals are never easy, and I haven’t watched much of Dunfermline.

“But obviously we’ll give it our best to make sure we win the silverware.

“Collectively, as a team, we’ll really fight to win it.”

By Adeboye Amosu



