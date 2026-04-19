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    Iheanacho Nets Brace As Celtic Reach Scottish Cup Final

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:1 Comment1 Min Read

    Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Celtic cruised to a 6-2 victory over St. Mirren to secure a place in the Scottish Cup final, reports Completesports.com.

    The Nigerian forward came off the bench in the 83rd minute, replacing Yang Hyun-jun, and made an immediate impact during extra time.

    Celtic had taken a 2-0 lead in regulation time thanks to goals from Daizen Maeda and Anthony Ralston.

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    However, Mikaël Mandron struck twice in the second half to draw St. Mirren level and force the game into extra time.

    Iheanacho then restored Celtic’s advantage in the 96th minute before adding his second goal five minutes later to seal the emphatic win.

    The 29-year-old has now scored six goals in all competitions for Celtic this season.

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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    1 Comment

    1. Original Four four two on

      Senior man. To be candid I see iheanacho has the missing link in chele’s diamond. A player with a sweet left foot and an eye for a pass..I hope chele can invite him for up coming friendlies ,let’s see what he can offer..

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