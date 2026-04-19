Aina: Nottingham Forest Players Happy With Pereira

Ola Aina has said Nottingham Forest players are happy working for manager Vitor Pereira.

The Tricky Trees thrashed Burnley 4-1 at the City Ground on Sunday to boost their chances of Premier League survival.

Forest are also through to the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League where they will take on Aston Villa.

“With everything, there was a bit of noise and it was not good,” Aina told Forest TV.

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“But everything has settled down and everyone is fully focused.

“All I can say is the club, the boys, everyone is happy with him (Pereira) and the way he does things. We are taking that happiness into games and we cannot ask for much more.”

Aina said of the semifinal against Villa: “I’m looking forward to it. It is going to be another difficult test but one which everyone will relish.

“It would be wicked (to reach the final); so amazing to get there in our first try back (in Europe). We have to also focus on each game at a time.”



