EPL: Haaland Scores Winner As Man City Edge Arsenal, Close Gap To Three Points

Erling Haaland scored the winner as Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-1 in Sunday’s Premier League game, reducing the Gunners’ lead at the top of the league to three points.



Rayan Cherki gave City the lead in the 16th minute of a frenetic match at Etihad Stadium by weaving into the area and converting a shot in off the inside of the post.

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Arsenal was back level inside two minutes after Kai Havertz charged down Gianluigi Donnarumma’s clearance, with the ball rebounding into the net from close range.



Both Haaland and Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze struck the goal frame before Haaland slotted home a low shot from Nico O’Reilly’s cross, dealing a huge blow to Arsenal’s hopes of a first league championship since 2004.



City has a game in hand at Burnley on Wednesday, after which Pep Guardiola’s team could have taken over as leaders.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Burnley FC 17.5 1xbet X Draw 8.7 1xbet Manchester City 1.185 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City -1.5 In all of the last 5 meetings against Burnley, Manchester City has won by at least 2 goals. Manchester City -2.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Burnley, Manchester City has won by at least 3 goals. Halftime draw Manchester City has drawn at halftime in 6 of their last 10 away matches.



