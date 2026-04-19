Okafor Proud After Leeds United Win Over Wolves

Noah Okaor was thrilled after scoring in Leeds United’s victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Okafor was on target in Leeds United’s 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday.

The striker also netted a brace in the Whites 2-1 victory over Manchester United at the Old Trafford last week.

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“Incredible week!” Okafor said after the game.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet AFC Bournemouth 2.103 1xbet X Draw 3.635 1xbet Leeds United 3.775 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Leeds United over 0.5 goals Leeds United scored more than 0.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches. Over 1.5 goals 8 of the last 10 Leeds United's away matches ended with more than 1.5 goals. Halftime draw Bournemouth has drawn at halftime in 6 of their last 10 home matches.

“All I wanted is to get as many points from these two games and now we have back to back wins, six points.

“I am really happy and really proud for all of our team. We have to keep going like this and take the day today to enjoy, to celebrate and from tomorrow on we have to keep our mind forward and look at the next one.

“There is no time to rest, I think we have to keep going. We have important games that are coming. We have to be focused, everyone as a team together.

“I said the other day, the atmosphere, the team building is really good. We are like a family so we have to keep going and train hard and don’t give even one percent less.”



