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    Djokovic Capable Of Winning 25th Grand Slam Title –Del Potro

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Former tennis star Juan Martin del Potro says he’s confident Novak Djokovic can win a 25th Grand Slam title, stating that as long as the Serb is active, he remains the best player on tour.

    Del Potro, in a chat with the tennis head, stated that winning another Slam is a deeply personal goal for him.

    He noted that it would be great for tennis if he achieved it.

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    “Yeah… he’s Djokovic.”

    “I would like to see him win the 25th Grand Slam.”

    The Serbian tennis star is actively pursuing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title to surpass Margaret Court, relying on a more aggressive, shorter-point style to manage physical demands.

    Despite reaching the 2026 Australian Open final, he faces stiff competition from younger rivals like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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