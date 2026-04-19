Djokovic Capable Of Winning 25th Grand Slam Title –Del Potro

Former tennis star Juan Martin del Potro says he’s confident Novak Djokovic can win a 25th Grand Slam title, stating that as long as the Serb is active, he remains the best player on tour.



Del Potro, in a chat with the tennis head, stated that winning another Slam is a deeply personal goal for him.



He noted that it would be great for tennis if he achieved it.

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“Yeah… he’s Djokovic.”



“I would like to see him win the 25th Grand Slam.”



The Serbian tennis star is actively pursuing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title to surpass Margaret Court, relying on a more aggressive, shorter-point style to manage physical demands.



Despite reaching the 2026 Australian Open final, he faces stiff competition from younger rivals like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.



