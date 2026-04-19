NPFL: Uzoho Optimistic Kun Khalifat Will Overcome Plateau United

Kun Khalifat FC technical adviser Obinna Uzoho is upbeat his side will secure maximum points in the clash with Plateau United, reports Completesports.com.

The modest side will host Gbenga Ogunbote’s side at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Kun Khalifat FC are on a two-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Plateau United will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Enyimba.

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Uzoho is however looking to send the visitors back to Jos empty handed.

“Confidence is high in our camp ahead of the Plateau United’s game,” Uzoho told the club’s media.

“We are not getting carried away as we are going for the three points.

“The minds of the players are fresh, the boys have shown great characters and want to get the winning streak going.”



