It’s Difficult –Rosenior Reacts To Chelsea Loss Vs Man United

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has expressed disappointment after the Blues lost 1-0 to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in Saturday’s Premier League game.



Matheus Cunha scored the only goal of the game to boost the Red Devils’ Champions League qualification hopes.



The result leaves Chelsea 10 points behind the Red Devils in the table, and four behind fifth-placed Liverpool ahead of their Merseyside derby with Everton.



Reacting after the game, Rosenior stated that Chelsea must work hard and turn the season around.



“It is so difficult. Today they had one shot on target while we were down to 10 men.

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“We had wave after wave of attack and hit the woodwork I think four times. I don’t want my team to feel things are against us. We have to keep fighting.



“We have to defend that moment better. We don’t and we get punished. At the moment any small mistake we are making and the ball ends up in the back of our net and that has to change.



“It is about results and we haven’t got a result today we should have. “The small things add up but we have to keep working hard.”



“I put myself under the most pressure. We just have to keep working with the staff and the players to turn things around.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Brighton & Hove Albion 2.561 1xbet X Draw 3.84 1xbet Chelsea FC 2.744 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights BTTS Yes In 7 of the last 10 Chelsea's away matches, both teams scored. Brighton win Chelsea has lost 4 of their last 5 away meetings against Brighton. Brighton -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Brighton, Chelsea has lost by at least 1 goals.



