U-17 WWCQ: Guinea Thrash Niger To Set Up Clash With Flamingos

Guinea will face Nigeria’s Flamingos in the final qualifying round for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The Guineans defeated Niger Republic 3-0 in the second leg of their qualifying fixture in Conakry on Saturday.

They won the contest 8-2 on aggregate, following their 5-2 triumph in the first leg last week.

Read Also:6 Notable Footballers Who Chose Nigeria After England Youth Caps

The winner of Flamingos versus Guinea clash will qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The Flamingos set up camp in Abuja for the clash with their fellow West Africans last week.

Newly appointed head coach, Akeem Busari invited 36 players to camp for the team’s preparation.



