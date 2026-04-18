6 Notable Footballers Who Chose Nigeria After England Youth Caps

A growing number of dual-nationality footballers continue to reshape Nigeria’s talent pool, with several opting to switch allegiance after representing England at youth level. These decisions, often influenced by clearer pathways to senior international football and personal identity, have strengthened the Super Eagles over the years.

The latest addition to this list is Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, whose change of international allegiance was approved by FIFA last week. His switch underscores a long-standing trend of players with Nigerian heritage choosing to represent the West African nation at senior level after early involvement with England’s youth teams.

From established Africa Cup of Nations winners to key figures in recent squads, these players have made significant contributions to Nigeria’s international fortunes.

In this piece, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU highlights six notable footballers who made the transition from England’s youth ranks to the Super Eagles.

Victor Moses

The tricky winger represented England from U-16 to U-17 level. Moses was part of England’s squad for the 2007 UEFA European U-17 Championship in Belgium and the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The 35-year-old, who currently plays for Kazakhstan Premier League club Kaisar, switched allegiance in 2011.

Moses was part of Nigeria’s victorious squad at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and also featured for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He scored 12 goals in 38 appearances for the Super Eagles.

Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi initially represented England at youth level, earning 11 caps across various age groups, before switching allegiance to Nigeria in 2015.

The Fulham star, who made his debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly against the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2015, has over the years established himself as one of the key players in the team.

He has made 98 appearances for the three-time African champions, featuring in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Ola Aina

The versatile full-back pledged his international future to Nigeria in May 2017, having previously represented England at various age groups.

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Aina was named in Nigeria’s preliminary 30-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but failed to make the final cut.

The 29-year-old was later recalled to the Super Eagles after the tournament for the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He was named in the Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2019 and also featured regularly in the 2021 and 2023 editions.

Ademola Lookman

Lookman was part of England’s side that won the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup. That same year, he turned down the opportunity to switch allegiance to Nigeria.

The Atletico Madrid star rejected Nigeria twice in 2018 before his request to play for the Super Eagles was approved by FIFA in February 2022.

The winger made his Super Eagles debut against the Black Stars of Ghana the following month.

Lookman has featured for Nigeria in two AFCON tournaments (2023 and 2025), earning a place in the Team of the Tournament on both occasions.

Shola Ameobi

The former Newcastle United striker had a three-year spell with England’s U-21 team before declaring his interest in playing for Nigeria in 2009.

However, it was not until late 2011 that he was cleared by FIFA to represent the three-time African champions.

Ameobi, who was part of the Super Eagles squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, scored twice in 10 appearances for the West Africans.

Sone Aluko

The winger represented both England and Nigeria at different age-group levels. Aluko made his full debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland in May 2009.

Injury ruled him out of Nigeria’s squad for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

He went on to make seven appearances for the Super Eagles, scoring twice.



