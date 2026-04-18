Lookman Eyes First Atlético Title In Copa Del Rey Final Against Real Sociedad

Ademola Lookman will be aiming to win his first major silverware with Atlético Madrid when the Red and Whites face Real Sociedad in the 2026 Copa del Rey final at the Estadio de la Cartuja on Saturday (today).

Lookman has established himself as a key player at the Metropolitano Stadium after arriving from Serie A club Atalanta in January.

The Nigeria international played a pivotal role in Atlético’s run to the final with important goals, and assists against Real Betis and Barcelona.

The 28-year-old scored on his debut against Real Betis, with Colchoneros demolishing their opponent 5-0.

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Lookman was also on target in Atlético’s 4-0 home victory over Barcelona.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet AS Roma 2.593 1xbet X Draw 3.375 1xbet Atalanta BC 3 1xbet

The tricky winger has registered two goals and two assists in just three appearances in the competition.

The former Leicester City star has recorded six goals and four assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side.

Atletico have won the Copa del Rey 10 times with their last triumph in the 2012-2013 season, and finished runners-up on nine other occasions.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have won the tournament three times and will be aiming to secure their fourth title.



By Adeboye Amosu



