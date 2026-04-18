Man City Suffer Major Injury Blow Ahead Arsenal Clash

Manchester City have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their crunch Premier League meeting with Arsenal at the weekend as Ruben Dias will not be ready to return, Manchester City Evening News reports.

The vice-captain suffered an ankle injury last month and is not likely to be back for the rest of the month.

Nathan Ake partnered Abdukodir Khusanov against Arsenal at Wembley in the League Cup final and then Marc Guehi stepped in for Ake for the Liverpool and Chelsea matches.

Pep Guardiola will likely turn to that pair again but has some thinking to do as Man City look to take the initiative in the title race.



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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester City 1.901 1xbet X Draw 3.76 1xbet Arsenal FC 4.47 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City under 2.5 goals Manchester City scored less than 2.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 home matches. Manchester City halftime lead Manchester City has led at halftime in 9 of their last 10 home matches. Arsenal over 0.5 goals Arsenal scored more than 0.5 goals against Manchester City in 3 of their last 5 meetings.

With Dias joining Josko Gvardiol on the sidelines and doubts over the fitness of John Stones, the Blues could have just three senior centre-backs for two games coming up in the next four days that could make their season.

If the Blues are able to beat Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday, they will have the chance to go top of the table for the first time in months when they head to Burnley on Wednesday.

While City’s game in hand in the title race is against Palace and will not be played until the final weeks of the season, their match with the Clarets has been moved forward owing to City’s FA Cup semi-final with Southampton next weekend.



