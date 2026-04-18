Man City Vs Arsenal: Title Decider At Etihad Stadium

Man City are set to face Arsenal in a blockbuster Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

The Gunners are looking to return to winning ways in a showdown many have seen as the 2025/26 league title decider.

Teams’ Form And Recent Performances

Man City

Man City are currently in an imperious form going into the final lap of the season.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won each of their last three matches scoring at least two goals without conceding.

The Citizens defeated Premier League leaders Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final just before the international break and then followed that up with a resounding 4-0 win in the FA Cup quarter final against Liverpool before a comprehensive 3-0 triumph away at Chelsea.

Also Read: Arteta Reveals How Arsenal Plan To Approach Man City Clash

Nico O’Reilly, Marc Guehi and Jeremy Doku were all on the scoresheet against the Blues as City closed the gap on the Gunners – who lost at home to Bournemouth – to six points having had a game in hand.

Arsenal

Arsenal are presently the polar opposite of their next opponents as they continue to struggle for form in the latter stages of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won just one of their last five matches losing three, the same total they lost across all competitions before this period.

Having lost at the Emirates to Bournemouth last weekend which was their first all season, the Gunners played out a goalless draw against Sporting CP in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final in midweek which was enough to see them through to the last four owing to a 1-0 victory in the first leg.

Arsenal now face a herculean task in Man City, who are currently firing on all cylinders.

Head-To-Head Statistics

Man City and Arsenal have faced each other on 204 occasions with the Gunners recording 97 victories to City’s 59 while 48 matches have ended in draws.

The north-London outfit have lost just once in their last seven meetings with the 2022/23 treble winners.

City, however, are unbeaten at home to Arsenal in 11 years with the Gunners’ last victory at the Etihad coming in the 2014/15 season. Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud gave then Arsene Wenger’s side a 2-0 win.

Key Players Analysis

Man City

Nico O’Reilly

O’Reilly has been a revelation for Man City this season. The 21-year-old, who has nine goals and six assists to his name has been deployed by Guardiola both in the midfield and defence.

Also Read: Man City Now Have Momentum In EPL Title Race —Scholes

The England international is a dominant left-back who possesses technical flair and high-volume ball carrying with a keen eye for goals. He scored both goals the last time these two sides met in the League Cup final.

Erling Haaland

Haaland has been City’s standout performer this season. The 25-year-old has registered 33 goals and seven assists in all competitions including a hat-trick against Liverpool last weekend.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester City 1.901 1xbet X Draw 3.76 1xbet Arsenal FC 4.47 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City under 2.5 goals Manchester City scored less than 2.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 home matches. Manchester City halftime lead Manchester City has led at halftime in 9 of their last 10 home matches. Arsenal over 0.5 goals Arsenal scored more than 0.5 goals against Manchester City in 3 of their last 5 meetings.

The Norwegian is a unique goalscorer with blistering pace, elite off-the-ball movement and clinical, powerful finishing. He has five goals and two assists in 10 appearances against the Gunners.

Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres has emerged as a very important player for Arsenal following a slow start to the season.

The Sweden international, who often makes runs into the box and uses his physical presence to challenge defenders, pulling them out of position to create space for the wide forwards has notched 18 goals in his debut campaign for the Gunners.

Eberechi Eze

Eze is a dynamic, creative attacking midfielder who can also play as a winger is known for his gliding dribbling style, close control, and ability to operate in tight spaces. He also excels at carrying the ball, breaking defensive lines, and using body feints to deceive defenders.

The 27-year-old has scored nine goals and provided six assists in all competitions this season.

Team News

Man City

Mateo Kovacic will likely be involved on Sunday having came off the bench in the 3-0 win over his former employer, Chelsea last weekend.

Ruben Dias is ruled out of this encounter after failing to recover from his ankle injury.

This game will come too soon for John Stones, who has not fully recovered after sustaining a calf issue in the recent international break.

Also Read: Guardiola Explains Reason Behind Man City’s Resurgence

Josko Gvardiol is still on the treatment table and won’t return until the end of this month.

Arsenal

Arsenal are currently dealing with quite a number of injuries as Noni Madueke became the latest player on the treatment table when he was forced off in the stalemate against Sporting.

The former Chelsea man now faces a race against time to be fit for this clash.

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber are all doubts for the game at the Etihad.

Mikel Merino is still recovering from the injury he sustained earlier this year.

Possible Line-Ups

Man City (4-2-3-1):

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Silva; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Arsenal (4-2-3-1):

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Martinelli, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

By Habeeb Kuranga



