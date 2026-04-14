Man City Now Have Momentum In EPL Title Race —Scholes

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has delivered a stark assessment of the Premier League title race, declaring that “Arsenal are gone” and asserting that “all the momentum” lies with Manchester City.

The Gunners’ lead at the top was cut to six points at the weekend after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth while City claimed an emphatic 3-0 win at Chelsea.

City, who have played one game less than Arsenal, can eat further into the deficit when the top two meet in a mouthwatering showdown at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

And Scholes, who won 11 top-flight titles during a glittering career with Manchester United, envisions the league trophy heading back to City for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester City 1.931 1xbet X Draw 3.8 1xbet Arsenal FC 4.265 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City under 2.5 goals Manchester City scored less than 2.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 home matches. Manchester City halftime lead Manchester City has led at halftime in 9 of their last 10 home matches. Arsenal over 0.5 goals Arsenal scored more than 0.5 goals against Manchester City in 3 of their last 5 meetings.

“I just think Arsenal are gone and all of the momentum is with Manchester City,” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast (via Independent).

“At some point you’ve got to beat your rivals to win the league. I’ve not seen them do it, they don’t win big games. I can’t see anything other than a City win on Sunday, I just can’t.”



