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    Palmer Looks Lost Without Jackson At Chelsea –Mikel

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi believes Chelsea star Cole Palmer looks completely lost without Nicholas Jackson in the team.

    Following a season-long loan to Bayern Munich,  Jackson has maintained a respectable output in the Bundesliga, recording eight goals and four assists despite often being a rotational option.

    Read Also:Super Eagles Midfielder Named In MLS Team Of The Week

    Speaking on his Obi One Podcast, Mikel feels that Palmer is missing linking up with a teammate who he held a strong relationship with on the pitch.

    “We say so many times he was a fantastic player, and I actually think right now we’re missing him. What he gave us, no striker has given us.

    “Pressing high, the way he was pressing aggressively, well. His connection between him and Cole Palmer – Cole Palmer looks lost without Nicolas Jackson right now.”


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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