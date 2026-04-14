Palmer Looks Lost Without Jackson At Chelsea –Mikel

Former Nigerian international Mikel Obi believes Chelsea star Cole Palmer looks completely lost without Nicholas Jackson in the team.



Following a season-long loan to Bayern Munich, Jackson has maintained a respectable output in the Bundesliga, recording eight goals and four assists despite often being a rotational option.

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Speaking on his Obi One Podcast, Mikel feels that Palmer is missing linking up with a teammate who he held a strong relationship with on the pitch.



“We say so many times he was a fantastic player, and I actually think right now we’re missing him. What he gave us, no striker has given us.



“Pressing high, the way he was pressing aggressively, well. His connection between him and Cole Palmer – Cole Palmer looks lost without Nicolas Jackson right now.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 2.368 1xbet X Draw 3.595 1xbet Manchester United 3.175 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Draw Manchester United has drawn 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Chelsea. BTTS Yes In 9 of the last 10 Manchester United's away matches, both teams scored. Halftime draw Manchester United has drawn at halftime in 8 of their last 10 away matches.



