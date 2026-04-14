Super Eagles Midfielder Named In MLS Team Of The Week

Alhassan Yusuf has been named in Major League Soccer, MLS, Team of the Week, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international scored the winning goal in New England Revolution’s 1-0 victory over D.C. United at the Gillette Stadium last weekend.

Yusuf has so far registered two goals in six league appearances for the Revs this season.

The 25-year-old netted twice for

Marko Mitrović’s side last term.

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Yusuf has been handed a more attacking role by New England Revolution this season.

He scored twice and provided two assists for the club last season.

New England Revolution currently occupy eighth position Eastern Conference table with nine points from six games.

They will take on Columbus Rhode Island in a US Open Cup tie on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu





